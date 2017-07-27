Looking To Libraries
Rumors of the death of libraries have been greatly exaggerated.
We’re learning more about the risks that come with playing football. A new study of 111 brains of former NFL players revealed that 110 of them had a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.
A year ago, the league revised its protocol on concussions — an issue that plagues players at every level of the game. But with more connections being made between football and brain injuries, is it time to have a serious conversation about re-inventing a beloved sport that many Americans don’t want to change?
Rumors of the death of libraries have been greatly exaggerated.
Senate Republicans have voted to begin proceedings on a new healthcare plan.
With so much to do, why focus on reliving the election or scolding the attorney general?
The acclaimed actor's new book is fantasy fiction with heavy religious themes.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus