We’re learning more about the risks that come with playing football. A new study of 111 brains of former NFL players revealed that 110 of them had a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

A year ago, the league revised its protocol on concussions — an issue that plagues players at every level of the game. But with more connections being made between football and brain injuries, is it time to have a serious conversation about re-inventing a beloved sport that many Americans don’t want to change?