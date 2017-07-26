President Trump won the election eight months ago.

So why is he still on the attack — not only against the person he defeated, but against his own appointees? On Tuesday, President Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe and that “time will tell” his fate. This wasn’t the first criticism of the AG.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Between healthcare, tax reform and infrastructure, the president has a lot to do. Why is he spending his time on attacks instead of policy?

Can the GOP move forward if the president won’t move on?