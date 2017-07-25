Actor Wesley Snipes has played iconic roles — the kind of characters with lines you can quote decades after his movies have left theaters. Snipes is also a film producer and a black belt in karate who has performed many of his own stunts in front of the camera.

His latest career move takes him away from the bright lights of Hollywood to the intimate process of writing fiction. Snipes’ debut novel, “Talon of God,” pits an intelligent heroine against a drug epidemic that creates demons on Earth.