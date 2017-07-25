The Controversy Over Comprehensive Sex Ed
How well did your sex education serve you?
Actor Wesley Snipes has played iconic roles — the kind of characters with lines you can quote decades after his movies have left theaters. Snipes is also a film producer and a black belt in karate who has performed many of his own stunts in front of the camera.
His latest career move takes him away from the bright lights of Hollywood to the intimate process of writing fiction. Snipes’ debut novel, “Talon of God,” pits an intelligent heroine against a drug epidemic that creates demons on Earth.
How well did your sex education serve you?
When police officers fire their weapons, what are they thinking — literally?
The CIA ends aid to Syrian rebels, the U.S. looks at sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, and the shooting of an Australian in Minnesota raises questions on two continents.
If the news this week has left you with questions, you're not alone.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus