Attorney Sergei Magnitsky uncovered widespread corruption in Russia. Then he was arrested.

Magnitsky died under mysterious circumstances in a Russian jail. His employer, Bill Browder, who was previously expelled from Russia, says Magnitsky was beaten to death.

Browder became a lead campaigner behind the Magnitsky Act, which was allegedly the reason for a meeting between Trump campaign staffers and a Kremlin-connected attorney last year.

This week, Browder plans to testify before the Senate, as committees will also meet privately with Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“We should be scared of Vladimir Putin we should do everything possible to contain his evil intentions,” Browder says.