Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the investment fund Hermitage Capital Management Bill Browder is an outspoken critic of Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the investment fund Hermitage Capital Management Bill Browder is an outspoken critic of Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney Sergei Magnitsky uncovered widespread corruption in Russia. Then he was arrested.

Magnitsky died under mysterious circumstances in a Russian jail. His employer, Bill Browder, who was previously expelled from Russia, says Magnitsky was beaten to death.

Browder became a lead campaigner behind the Magnitsky Act, which was allegedly the reason for a meeting between Trump campaign staffers and a Kremlin-connected attorney last year.

This week, Browder plans to testify before the Senate, as committees will also meet privately with Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“We should be scared of Vladimir Putin we should do everything possible to contain his evil intentions,” Browder says.

Guests

  • Bill Browder CEO, Hermitage Capital; author of "Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice"; @BillBrowder

Related Links

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows