The Controversy Over Comprehensive Sex Ed
How well did your sex education serve you?
Attorney Sergei Magnitsky uncovered widespread corruption in Russia. Then he was arrested.
Magnitsky died under mysterious circumstances in a Russian jail. His employer, Bill Browder, who was previously expelled from Russia, says Magnitsky was beaten to death.
Browder became a lead campaigner behind the Magnitsky Act, which was allegedly the reason for a meeting between Trump campaign staffers and a Kremlin-connected attorney last year.
This week, Browder plans to testify before the Senate, as committees will also meet privately with Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.
“We should be scared of Vladimir Putin we should do everything possible to contain his evil intentions,” Browder says.
How well did your sex education serve you?
When police officers fire their weapons, what are they thinking — literally?
The CIA ends aid to Syrian rebels, the U.S. looks at sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, and the shooting of an Australian in Minnesota raises questions on two continents.
If the news this week has left you with questions, you're not alone.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus