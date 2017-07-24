Friday News Roundup – International
The CIA ends aid to Syrian rebels, the U.S. looks at sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, and the shooting of an Australian in Minnesota raises questions on two continents.
Yes, sex education class is still just as embarrassing and awkward as it ever was. But what kids are learning in school about the birds and bees may be changing.
President Trump’s administration is poised to defund some teen pregnancy prevention research programs which had been supported by the Department of Health and Human Services. And the new assistant secretary for HHS is an advocate for teaching an abstinence-only curriculum in schools.
Meanwhile, some school districts are embroiled in fights with parents and community members over updating sex ed lessons to include gender identity and disease prevention — comprehensive classes that are sometimes called “abstinence-plus.”
Should sex ed in schools get an update?
The CIA ends aid to Syrian rebels, the U.S. looks at sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, and the shooting of an Australian in Minnesota raises questions on two continents.
If the news this week has left you with questions, you're not alone.
How does "The Big Sick" navigate issues not usually handled in romantic comedies, and what makes it such a hit with viewers and critics?
O.J Simpson has been granted parole. Why does his name still resonate … and rile us up?
Commentscomments powered by Disqus