The debate continues over who should teach teens about sex, and what should be taught.

The debate continues over who should teach teens about sex, and what should be taught. LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

Yes, sex education class is still just as embarrassing and awkward as it ever was. But what kids are learning in school about the birds and bees may be changing.

President Trump’s administration is poised to defund some teen pregnancy prevention research programs which had been supported by the Department of Health and Human Services. And the new assistant secretary for HHS is an advocate for teaching an abstinence-only curriculum in schools.

Meanwhile, some school districts are embroiled in fights with parents and community members over updating sex ed lessons to include gender identity and disease prevention — comprehensive classes that are sometimes called “abstinence-plus.”

Should sex ed in schools get an update?

Guests

  • Nicole Cushman Executive Director, Answer
  • Rachel Fey Director of Public Policy, The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy
  • Anthony Bridgeforth Former 6th grade math teacher
  • David Galvan Director, Education for a Lifetime

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows