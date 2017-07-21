1A Movie Club Sees “The Big Sick”
How does "The Big Sick" navigate issues not usually handled in romantic comedies, and what makes it such a hit with viewers and critics?
Syria’s rebels can expect much less help from the CIA. The White House threatens new sanctions against Iran & Venezuela. And Australia reacts to the fatal police shooting of a woman in Minneapolis.
A panel of journalist joins us to wrap up the biggest stories from around the world.
O.J Simpson has been granted parole. Why does his name still resonate … and rile us up?
AI isn't on the way … it's already here.
What can Congress get done?
