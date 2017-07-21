Rebel fighters duck as they run behind a barricade to avoid being fired at by Syrian regime forces. This week, news broke that the CIA program that provided weapons and supplies to the rebels would be ending.

Syria’s rebels can expect much less help from the CIA. The White House threatens new sanctions against Iran & Venezuela. And Australia reacts to the fatal police shooting of a woman in Minneapolis.

A panel of journalist joins us to wrap up the biggest stories from around the world.

Guests

  • Simon Marks President and chief correspondent, Feature Story News, serving audiences in the U.K., South Africa, New Zealand, Asia and elsewhere
  • Susan Glasser Chief international affairs columnist, Politico
  • Abderrahim Foukara Washington bureau chief, Al Jazeera
  • Ben Knight Correspondent, Australia's ABC

