Four Nevada parole commissioners have granted parole to former pro football player O.J. Simpson. Simpson will go free later this year after serving nine years of his 33-year sentence for felony armed robbery and kidnapping.

But the case Simpson was convicted for is never the case that comes to mind when you hear the name O.J. More than 20 years after Simpson was acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, America still struggles with the intersection of race, fame and justice.

How far have we come since the O.J. trial rocked the nation? And how far do we still have to go?