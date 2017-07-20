The romantic comedy “The Big Sick” has been almost universally praised as a heartfelt revival of a once-tired genre.

Based on the true story of its writers, Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V. Gordon, the film sees the star couple navigating an illness (as the title implies) while also dealing with their parents’ cultural differences — Nanjiani’s character’s parents want him to have an arranged marriage, and her parents are uneasy with their daughter dating a Pakistani-American.

Amid the film’s many glowing reviews are also critiques of how the movie fits into Hollywood norms.

How does “The Big Sick” navigate issues not usually handled in romantic comedies, and what makes it such a hit with viewers and critics?