With two defections late Monday, efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act ended in the Senate. For now.

Soon after prospects for the Senate Republicans’ bill dimmed, President Donald Trump took to Twitter with a new strategy.

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

And he said “We will return!”

With plans on hold, who will decide the future of health care?