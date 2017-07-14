Chiildren smile and look through a fence at a UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) refugee camp in Hammam al-Alil, on the outskirts of Mosul, on July 12, 2017.

Chiildren smile and look through a fence at a UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) refugee camp in Hammam al-Alil, on the outskirts of Mosul, on July 12, 2017. FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

Iraq marks a major moment, Brazil sends its former president to prison and President Trump looks for an alternative agreement — in Paris. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top international news stories.

Guests

  • Shane Harris Senior writer, The Wall Street Journal; Future of War fellow, New America; author, "At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex" and "The Watchers: The Rise of America's Surveillance State."
  • Yeganeh Torbati Reporter, Reuters, covering foreign policy
  • Nick Schifrin Special correspondent, PBS NewsHour

Live Video

Related Links

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows