Apart from tweets of support and a brief statement, President Donald Trump (right) has largely been silent about his son Donald Junior's (left) meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Apart from tweets of support and a brief statement, President Donald Trump (right) has largely been silent about his son Donald Junior's (left) meeting with a Russian lawyer. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News that the President Donald Trump’s eldest son took a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer knowing it was part of a Russian attempt to help his father win the election has everyone in Washington talking.

Everyone, that is, except the president.

At a press briefing Tuesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders relayed only a short statement from the president calling Donald Trump Jr. “a high quality person” and referring all further questions to outside counsel.

Apart from a few tweets, President Trump “has been hidden from public view since returning last weekend from a divisive international summit,” according to the Washington Post.

So … where is he?

Guests

  • Ashley Parker White House reporter, The Washington Post

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows

Bob Marley: Versions Of The Truth

Monday, Jul 10 2017Marley lived a life of art, inspiration, and hard and fast adherence to his principles and spirituality. While he only lived to the age of 36, Marley and his music inspired a wave of devotees who fought for freedom, as well as a few enemies who wanted him dead.

Listen Discuss