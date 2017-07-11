President Donald Trump's sons, Eric (left) and Donald Jr. (right), have not shied away from defending their father in public.

President Donald Trump's sons, Eric (left) and Donald Jr. (right), have not shied away from defending their father in public. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have long been ardent supporters of their father. They’ve appeared on television and at rallies backing his campaign and presidency, and they’ve agreed to lead the family business while he’s in the White House.

Unlike their sister, Ivanka, the sons do not have official White House roles, but that doesn’t mean their paths don’t intersect with the administration’s. Donald Jr. has admitted to holding a meeting last year with a Kremlin-connected attorney who was promising to give the Trump campaign damaging information about Hillary Clinton. And his statements about the meeting have contradicted some of the White House’s claims.

With the presidential progeny making headlines, we look at Donald Junior and Eric — and separate scions fiction from fact.

