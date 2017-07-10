Most Recent Shows
Friday, Jul 07 2017In a speech in Poland before a two-day "Group of 20" summit in Europe, President Trump makes the case for defending Western civilization against challenges posed by terrorism. And the world responds to North Korea after Pyongyang tests an intercontinental ballistic missile. It's the global edition of the Friday News Roundup.
Friday, Jul 07 2017The governor of New Jersey gets grief for going to the beach, and more than 40 states say they will not or cannot turn over all the data President Trump's voting commission wants.
Thursday, Jul 06 2017Tennis star James Blake's new book is a history of activist athletes and a tribute to sports pros who were willing to raise a fist, take a stand or take a knee.
Thursday, Jul 06 2017What might the American president have to say about Russia's election meddling, its support for the Syrian regime and about containing North Korea?
