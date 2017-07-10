Voters cast ballots at a polling station at the Big Bear Lake Methodist Church in Big Bear, Calif., November 8, 2016.

Voters cast ballots at a polling station at the Big Bear Lake Methodist Church in Big Bear, Calif., November 8, 2016.

President Trump still loses sleep over losing the popular vote. He says widespread voter fraud is to blame, and a commission he established to review it wants states to share personal data — including party affiliation and Social Security numbers — about their voters. Most states can’t or won’t comply. How far will the investigation into voter fraud go and how much will it cost taxpayers?

  • Jason Kander President, Let America Vote; former secretary of state of Missouri
  • Hans Von Spakovsky Manager of the Heritage Foundation's Election Law Reform Initiative and a senior legal fellow; he was appointed to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity
  • Justin Levitt Professor at Loyola Law School; former deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division during the Obama administration; maintains the website "All About Redistricting"
  • Kim Wyman Secretary of state, Washington State; Republican
  • Matthew Dunlap Secretary of state, Maine; a Democrat and a member of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity

