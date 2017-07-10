Most Recent Shows

Friday News Roundup – International In a speech in Poland before a two-day "Group of 20" summit in Europe, President Trump makes the case for defending Western civilization against challenges posed by terrorism. And the world responds to North Korea after Pyongyang tests an intercontinental ballistic missile. It's the global edition of the Friday News Roundup. Listen Discuss

Friday News Roundup – Domestic The governor of New Jersey gets grief for going to the beach, and more than 40 states say they will not or cannot turn over all the data President Trump's voting commission wants. Listen Discuss

James Blake’s Journey To Becoming An Activist Athlete Tennis star James Blake's new book is a history of activist athletes and a tribute to sports pros who were willing to raise a fist, take a stand or take a knee. Listen Discuss