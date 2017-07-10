Reggae legend Bob Marley inspired legions of fans and more than a few conspiracy theories.

Reggae legend Bob Marley inspired legions of fans and more than a few conspiracy theories. Evening Standard/Getty Images

Reggae historian Roger Steffens has written that “there are no facts in Jamaica, just versions” of the truth. That’s certainly the case with the star of Steffens’ latest book: Bob Marley.

Marley lived a life of art, inspiration and hard and fast adherence to his principles and spirituality. While he only lived to the age of 36, Marley and his music inspired a wave of devotees who fought for freedom, as well as a few enemies who wanted him dead.

But even though he was a global superstar, there are many mysteries and misconceptions about Marley.

Steffens new book, “So Much Things to Say: The Oral History of Bob Marley” gathers 40 years of interviews with those closest to Marley to separate truth from the various versions.

  • Roger Steffens Author of "So Much Things to Say: The Oral History of Bob Marley"; reggae archivist

Read An Excerpt Of Steffens' Book

