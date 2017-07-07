James Blake’s Journey To Becoming An Activist Athlete
Tennis star James Blake's new book is a history of activist athletes and a tribute to sports pros who were willing to raise a fist, take a stand or take a knee.
In a speech in Poland before a two-day “Group of 20” summit in Europe, President Trump makes the case for defending Western civilization against challenges posed by terrorism. And the world responds to North Korea after Pyongyang tests an intercontinental ballistic missile. It’s the global edition of the Friday News Roundup.
What might the American president have to say about Russia's election meddling, its support for the Syrian regime and about containing North Korea?
Religion has never been simple in the United States, and there's a lot more to the stories we learned in school.
Protesters opposed to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline have long since dispersed from the Dakotas' Standing Rock Indian Reservation, but the saga of the 1100-mile long oil pipeline continues.
