German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump leave for a bilateral meeting on the eve of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the world's top economies gather July 7-8; their disagreements range from wars to climate change and global trade.

In a speech in Poland before a two-day “Group of 20” summit in Europe, President Trump makes the case for defending Western civilization against challenges posed by terrorism. And the world responds to North Korea after Pyongyang tests an intercontinental ballistic missile. It’s the global edition of the Friday News Roundup.

Guests

  • Mark Landler White House correspondent, The New York Times; author of "Alter Egos: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the Twilight Struggle Over American Power"
  • Susan Glasser Chief international affairs columnist, Politico
  • Matthew Lee Diplomatic writer, Associated Press

