On his experience with police

I do think that a police officer can be trained to de-escalate a situation, they don’t need to start it with violence. They don’t need to put me on the ground, put a knee in my back and put handcuffs on me when I’m “accused” of a non-violent crime. That’s what I thought of during this time when I was leaving, when I heard what they were investigating. I thought, even if I was the person who had done this, I didn’t deserve this treatment. I didn’t deserve to be attacked in the middle of the day, in the middle of the street, paraded along a busy street standing out there for 10-15 minutes in cuffs without any evidence whatsoever.

On Serena Williams

I think a lot of [African-American athletes] had personal adversity in their childhood, in their being, and they had a bigger picture mentality. ..they weren’t necessarily just about the sport itself, they were about bigger picture issues. They were about ways to change the world and have an effect and Serena Williams has definitely done that and when you talk about mental toughness, her name is at the forefront. I’m tired of people using qualifiers for her as the “greatest African American female athlete.” She’s one of the best athletes of all time. Her conversation should be whether she’s better than Jordan or LeBron or Babe Ruth or Muhammad Ali or Wayne Gretzky. She’s at that level, in my opinion.

On Arthur Ashe

[Arthur Ashe] was my idol, he was someone I looked up to so much. He was a tennis player, first African-American male to win Wimbledon, to win the U.S. Open, to be #1 in the world. And he championed education, he was a graduate of UCLA. He is someone that inspired me so much. It was unfortunate that I didn’t get to spend any time with him – he passed away before I had any success on tour, before I even got on tour. He is someone that used every aspect of his life to help others. When he was a Wimbledon champion he used his voice to speak out against apartheid. When he was stricken with HIV/AIDS from a blood transfusion he got for a heart issue, instead of saying “why me” and just crawling into a hole and going into isolation, he went and helped others who had HIV/AIDS, fighting the misconceptions about HIV. At the time when he was still weak and sick he was protesting the treatment of Haitian refugees in the United States, he was famously arrested outside the White House for that.

On Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was sort of the [pre-cursor] for Colin Kaepernick. He was in the NBA, his given name was Chris Jackson. He converted to Islam and changed his name to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and when he got into the NBA he felt that this country was oppressive against African Americans and against Muslims and he took the time during the national anthem to stand in the tunnel and pray. His hands were up and his head was down in prayer, in solemn prayer during the anthem. And this wasn’t noticed for a little while until a reporter noticed it and they asked him about it and he said he couldn’t stand for the anthem for a country he felt was oppressive of his people. And that was the last year he played in the NBA. He then dealt with death threats, was forced to play overseas even though he was still one of the best free throw shooters in the game, one of the better three-point shooters in the game. He ended up playing in Latvia. His house [that he was trying to sell] was actually burnt down.

On Colin Kaepernick

People don’t want to see [Colin Kaepernick]’s activism but I think he did it in a peaceful way and what he just said is that he wants to bring attention to it. Well, I think he’s sufficiently succeeded in that. There has been plenty of attention brought to this issue — brought to unjust policing, brought to racism in this country. And for people that say they don’t want to see his political activism, well, how about the fact that up until recently the players weren’t out on the field for the anthem. The Department of Defense, the United States has given tons of money…millions of dollars donated to have shows of patriotism. That could be considered a form of activism because they’re bringing out the huge flag, they’re having the anthem, they’re having the players stand with their hands on their hearts for the anthem – and he’s choosing not to take part in that. When you say leave it off the field, he is leaving it off the field because he’s then going off the field and doing his job. His job is to be the quarterback. And before he does that job he’s kneeling — he’s doing what any citizen is able to do — speak out.