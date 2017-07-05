Chris Hayes’ “A Colony in a Nation” (Rebroadcast)
In his new book, MSNBC's Chris Hayes argues there are really two Americas: a Colony and a Nation.
Guest Host: Noel King
Last month, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to conduct further environmental reviews of the Dakota Access pipeline. Opponents of the pipeline called this a victory, saying it underscores their calls to relocate the pipeline away from waterways and sacred tribal land But oil is still pumping through the pipeline. How can the U-S government balance its energy priorities with environmental concerns and native tribal land rights? What’s the best way forward?
Map license: CC-BY. bakkenpipelinemap.com, Nitin Gadia of MapStory.org, Carl Sack
In his new book, MSNBC's Chris Hayes argues there are really two Americas: a Colony and a Nation.
Skywatchers and astrophysicists are already gearing up for next month's "Great American Solar Eclipse."
Is the movie's success really a surprise, or is it a sign of things to come?
The achievement gap between white students and students of color is narrowing. What will it take to close it for good?
Commentscomments powered by Disqus