Protesters march during a demonstration against the Dakota Access Pipeline on March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Protesters march during a demonstration against the Dakota Access Pipeline on March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Last month, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to conduct further environmental reviews of the Dakota Access pipeline. Opponents of the pipeline called this a victory, saying it underscores their calls to relocate the pipeline away from waterways and sacred tribal land But oil is still pumping through the pipeline. How can the U-S government balance its energy priorities with environmental concerns and native tribal land rights? What’s the best way forward?

  • Dave Archambault II Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman
  • Amy Sisk Reporter, Inside Energy and Prairie Public broadcasting in Bismarck, North Dakota
  • Craig Stevens Spokesman, GAIN Coalition, or Grow America’s Infrastructure Now Coalition, a pro-pipeline association
  • Kent Blansett Assistant professor, history and Native American studies, University of Nebraska Omaha

Map Of Pipeline Route

Map license: CC-BY. bakkenpipelinemap.com, Nitin Gadia of MapStory.org, Carl Sack

