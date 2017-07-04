A girl watches the total solar eclipse that crossed Indonesia in 2016. A total solar eclipse will cross the United States in August.

This August, the U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in 99 years. The eclipse will travel from Oregon to South Carolina, darkening skies and dropping temperatures along the way. Astronomers are already calling it a jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, once-in-a-lifetime event. One told Space.com total eclipses have a tendency to “bring people to tears.”

Why do all eclipses tend to cast a spell on the humans who watch them? What do you need to know about this upcoming event?

Guests

  • David Boboltz Program Director, National Science Foundation’s Division of Astronomical Sciences; Program director, NSF’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope under construction in Maui, HI
  • Carrie Black Associate Program Director, National Science Foundation Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences Division
  • Alex Young Associate Director for Science in the Heliophysics Science Division, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
  • Ernie Wright Visualizer, NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA Goddard Tracing the 2017 Solar Eclipse

