This August, the U.S. will experience its first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in 99 years. The eclipse will travel from Oregon to South Carolina, darkening skies and dropping temperatures along the way. Astronomers are already calling it a jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, once-in-a-lifetime event. One told Space.com total eclipses have a tendency to “bring people to tears.”

Why do all eclipses tend to cast a spell on the humans who watch them? What do you need to know about this upcoming event?