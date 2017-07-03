James Blake’s Journey To Becoming An Activist Athlete
Tennis star James Blake's new book is a history of activist athletes and a tribute to sports pros who were willing to raise a fist, take a stand or take a knee.
There had been concerns about the new Wonder Woman movie. Apart from the usual grumbles about casting from corners of the internet, critics and fans saw little to look forward to in the latest film in a series that included “Batman v. Superman” and “Suicide Squad,” which reviewers declared “tiresome, ill-tempered…dismal” and “by no means good,” respectively.
But then the movie came out, and suffering Sappho did it surprise. Critics were nearly unanimous with praise and moviegoers were just as generous, sending “Wonder Woman” to the biggest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman.
But is the surprise success really that surprising? “Wonder Woman” is praised for its reliance on character development and sincerity, two traits missing from many superhero movies today. And the film has won significant praise for its handling of a character who has been a feminist icon since her debut in 1941.
What makes “Wonder Woman” a box office smash? How does it carry the character’s legacy? And with a sequel already in the works, what’s next for Diana of Themyscira? These questions and more are on the agenda for this month’s meeting of the 1A Movie Club.
Tennis star James Blake's new book is a history of activist athletes and a tribute to sports pros who were willing to raise a fist, take a stand or take a knee.
What might the American president have to say about Russia's election meddling, its support for the Syrian regime and about containing North Korea?
Religion has never been simple in the United States, and there's a lot more to the stories we learned in school.
Protesters opposed to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline have long since dispersed from the Dakotas' Standing Rock Indian Reservation, but the saga of the 1100-mile long oil pipeline continues.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus