Most Recent Shows
Wednesday, Jun 28 2017In Grisham’s latest novel, his 30th, he departs from his usual legal thriller genre to write about a struggling young author who moves to a sleepy resort town in Florida. It’s the story of a rare books dealer, a daring literary crime and a young, female writer who tries to catch a thief.
Wednesday, Jun 28 2017Ambassador Wendy Sherman, the chief U.S. negotiator on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, discusses what should be done about Iran, North Korea and the other main national security challenges facing the Trump administration.
Wednesday, Jun 28 2017A new study is making waves after finding that the city's minimum wage hike actually hurt its workers.
Tuesday, Jun 27 2017On the last day of its spring term, the Supreme Court issued a handful of decisions, but the biggest news came when the court announced what cases it will hear when it next meets in the fall.
