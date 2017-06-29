Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) (L) and Gov. John Kasich, (R-OH) in a news conference on the Senate healthcare bill on June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) (L) and Gov. John Kasich, (R-OH) in a news conference on the Senate healthcare bill on June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper took an unusual path to politics. A former geologist and beer brewer, he’s now a leading voice on reviving local economies.

We’ll talk to him about the pros and cons of Colorado’s strong economic growth and why he’s teaming up with Republican Governor John Kasich of Ohio to fight against the GOP’s health care plan.

Guests

  • Governor John Hickenlooper Democratic governor of Colorado; former mayor of Denver, beer brewer and geologist

