Steve Case, Chairman and CEO of Revolution LLC and co-founder of America Online, speaks in Detroit about reigniting U.S. competitiveness, creating jobs, and revitalizing cities.

Steve Case, Chairman and CEO of Revolution LLC and co-founder of America Online, speaks in Detroit about reigniting U.S. competitiveness, creating jobs, and revitalizing cities. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Venture capital is concentrated on the coasts. Most of the investment for new, high-tech businesses goes to Silicon Valley, New York or Boston. Steve Case wants to change that.

As co-founder of AOL, Case (and countless free CDs mailed to homes) got the nation connected. Now he’s trying to make the most of this connected world by fostering investment, support and innovation in cities across the country.

Guests

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows

Friday News Roundup – International

Friday, Jun 23 2017America's relationship with North Korea worsens after 22-year-old Otto Warmbier's return home in a coma. He died shortly after. The President has called Warmbier's death "a disgrace." What now? Also, the latest attack on London and Saudi Arabia's King rewrites the rules on succession.

Listen Discuss

Friday News Roundup – Domestic

Friday, Jun 23 2017We'll discuss why gun owners in particular have concerns surrounding the death of Philando Castile and why some want the NRA to speak out. Plus, back room dealing on healthcare, and is the President's front man moving on?

Listen Discuss