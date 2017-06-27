Inside The Aspen Ideas Festival
1A is part of the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. What's it all about?
Venture capital is concentrated on the coasts. Most of the investment for new, high-tech businesses goes to Silicon Valley, New York or Boston. Steve Case wants to change that.
As co-founder of AOL, Case (and countless free CDs mailed to homes) got the nation connected. Now he’s trying to make the most of this connected world by fostering investment, support and innovation in cities across the country.
1A is part of the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. What's it all about?
When President Trump told an audience in Iowa that he didn't want poor people in Cabinet positions, his remark was met with...applause.
America's relationship with North Korea worsens after 22-year-old Otto Warmbier's return home in a coma. He died shortly after. The President has called Warmbier's death "a disgrace." What now? Also, the latest attack on London and Saudi Arabia's King rewrites the rules on succession.
We'll discuss why gun owners in particular have concerns surrounding the death of Philando Castile and why some want the NRA to speak out. Plus, back room dealing on healthcare, and is the President's front man moving on?
Commentscomments powered by Disqus