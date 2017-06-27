Inside The Aspen Ideas Festival
1A is part of the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. What's it all about?
Car owners form special relationships with their vehicles — they give them names, customize them and get to know their intricacies and quirks. But what if the car could do the same for the driver?
That’s what Yui is for. Yui is Toyota’s artificially intelligent assistant — sort of like Toyota’s version of Alexa or Siri, but wired into a car. Yui talks to you while you’re behind the wheel. It measures emotional responses to routes and even suggests where to go or what to do once you get into the car. “A demo video of Yui from Toyota envisions a man forming a 20-year bond with his own Yui assistant, with the AI knowing about his family, interests and personality very deeply,” reports TechCrunch.
Sound like the distant future? Maybe not. It’s already being demonstrated.
When President Trump told an audience in Iowa that he didn't want poor people in Cabinet positions, his remark was met with...applause.
America's relationship with North Korea worsens after 22-year-old Otto Warmbier's return home in a coma. He died shortly after. The President has called Warmbier's death "a disgrace." What now? Also, the latest attack on London and Saudi Arabia's King rewrites the rules on succession.
We'll discuss why gun owners in particular have concerns surrounding the death of Philando Castile and why some want the NRA to speak out. Plus, back room dealing on healthcare, and is the President's front man moving on?
