Inside The Aspen Ideas Festival
1A is part of the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. What's it all about?
On the last day of its spring term, the Supreme Court issued a handful of decisions, but the biggest news came when the court announced what cases it will hear when it next meets in the fall.
The justices lifted parts of an injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban, and agreed to hear challenges to it in the next term. The court will also take on the case of a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding. That’s in addition to the court’s previous announcement that it would hear a potentially landmark case on partisan gerrymandering.
When President Trump told an audience in Iowa that he didn't want poor people in Cabinet positions, his remark was met with...applause.
America's relationship with North Korea worsens after 22-year-old Otto Warmbier's return home in a coma. He died shortly after. The President has called Warmbier's death "a disgrace." What now? Also, the latest attack on London and Saudi Arabia's King rewrites the rules on succession.
We'll discuss why gun owners in particular have concerns surrounding the death of Philando Castile and why some want the NRA to speak out. Plus, back room dealing on healthcare, and is the President's front man moving on?
