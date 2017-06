On the last day of its spring term, the Supreme Court issued a handful of decisions, but the biggest news came when the court announced what cases it will hear when it next meets in the fall.

The justices lifted parts of an injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban, and agreed to hear challenges to it in the next term. The court will also take on the case of a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding. That’s in addition to the court’s previous announcement that it would hear a potentially landmark case on partisan gerrymandering.