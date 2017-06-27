Inside The Aspen Ideas Festival
1A is part of the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. What's it all about?
Republican senators have a week left to wrangle votes for their latest bid to replace Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed the Senate Republicans’ health care plan to the public just last Thursday. The bill includes some big cuts to Medicaid, as well as tax cuts for the wealthy and insurers.
So far, it’s earned criticism both from centrist Republicans who believe it goes too far… and from far-right conservatives who believe it doesn’t go far enough. Senate Republicans can only afford to lose two votes from their own party, but at least four Republican senators say they aren’t ready to commit.
So how do Republican leaders thread the needle before the whole Senate goes home for the July 4th recess? And why is the future of American health care so hard to agree on?
When President Trump told an audience in Iowa that he didn't want poor people in Cabinet positions, his remark was met with...applause.
America's relationship with North Korea worsens after 22-year-old Otto Warmbier's return home in a coma. He died shortly after. The President has called Warmbier's death "a disgrace." What now? Also, the latest attack on London and Saudi Arabia's King rewrites the rules on succession.
We'll discuss why gun owners in particular have concerns surrounding the death of Philando Castile and why some want the NRA to speak out. Plus, back room dealing on healthcare, and is the President's front man moving on?
