Big, brave, innovative thinking is what the annual Aspen Ideas Festival encourages. This year, 1A joins the event in Aspen, Colorado, for conversations about current events, politics, law, economics and social trends with some of the world’s brightest minds.

One of those joining us is Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. A hundred and sixty years after the first issue of The Atlantic was printed, the magazine publishes some of the most compelling writing on current events and social issues. Its June cover story, “My Family’s Slave” sparked unique contemporary conversations about domestic labor, moral values and immigrant culture.

The Atlantic‘s next issue takes on U.S. foe North Korea. This comes in the wake of American student Otto Warmbier’s death after more than a year of imprisonment under the Kim Jong Un regime. What are the real-world consequences of the feud between the countries? And why does The Atlantic say we should consider North Korea “The Worst Problem On Earth“?