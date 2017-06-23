Pallbearers carry Otto Warmbier's casket at his funeral in Wyoming, Ohio. Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student who was released from a North Korean prison last Tuesday after spending 17 months in captivity for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster, died Monday after having been in a coma.

America’s relationship with North Korea worsens after 22-year-old Otto Warmbier’s return home in a coma. He died shortly after. The President has called Warmbier’s death “a disgrace.” What now? Also, the latest attack on London and Saudi Arabia’s King rewrites the rules on succession.

