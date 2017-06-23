Capitol Police arrest a protestor against the Senate Republican's draft healthcare bill outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, in Washington on June 22.

For all the talk this week, one group has been unusually quiet: the National Rifle Association. We’ll discuss why gun owners in particular have concerns surrounding the death of Philando Castile and why some want the NRA to speak out. Plus, back room dealing on healthcare, and is the President’s front man moving on?

  • Maria Hinojosa Anchor and executive producer of NPR's Latino USA
  • Laura Meckler Staff writer, The Wall Street Journal
  • Shawna Thomas Washington bureau chief, Vice News

