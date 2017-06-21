Questions swirl about the increasing secrecy in the White House

For all the talk of a new era of transparency, it seems like more and more of the U.S. government’s business is taking place behind closed doors.

That’s cause for concern on both sides of the aisle.

“I was very frustrated the Obama administration held things so close to the vest . . . but I quite frankly haven’t seen any change with the Trump administration,” outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) told the Washington Post. “In some ways I find it worse,” he said.

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) described to the Post “an overall pattern of fear of any level of transparency.”

How much should we know about what our government is doing? How much detail do we deserve?

  • Brian Stelter Host of CNN’s 'Reliable Sources'; senior media correspondent for CNN Worldwide
  • Margaret Talev Senior White House correspondent, Bloomberg News; incoming president of the White House Correspondents Association
  • Philip Rucker White House bureau chief, The Washington Post
  • Nicole Hemmer Assistant professor in presidential studies, University of Virginia's Miller Center; author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics"

