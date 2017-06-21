For all the talk of a new era of transparency, it seems like more and more of the U.S. government’s business is taking place behind closed doors.

That’s cause for concern on both sides of the aisle.

“I was very frustrated the Obama administration held things so close to the vest . . . but I quite frankly haven’t seen any change with the Trump administration,” outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) told the Washington Post. “In some ways I find it worse,” he said.

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) described to the Post “an overall pattern of fear of any level of transparency.”

How much should we know about what our government is doing? How much detail do we deserve?