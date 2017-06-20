So…How’s The Resistance?
After five months, have protests against President Donald Trump slowed progress on his agenda?
From “Moana” to “Beauty and the Beast” and “Zootopia,” new Disney films for children are becoming more inclusive, and they’re questioning racial and gender stereotypes.
Between 2016 and 2018, about 24 percent of the studio’s live-action releases will feature ethnic minority leads, Disney says.
Things are changing behind the scenes too with more people of color and women directing films. But that doesn’t mean Disney is without critics on how it depicts women, people of color and LGBT people.
A look at new Disney films, stereotypes, representation and diversity.
The Southern Baptist Convention has officially denounced white nationalism. What does this tell us about today's evangelicals?
North Korea releases an imprisoned American college student and sends him home - in a coma. Thousands turn out in cities across Russia to protest Putin's rule. And President Trump gives Defense Secretary Mattis the authority to send more troops to Afghanistan.
President Trump lashes out on Twitter, calling the Justice Department's Russia probe "the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history." Lawmakers decide to play ball, vowing not to let a gunman's attack on Republicans at a practice stop the bipartisan charity game. And five Michigan officials are charged in the Flint water crisis.
