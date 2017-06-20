From “Moana” to “Beauty and the Beast” and “Zootopia,” new Disney films for children are becoming more inclusive, and they’re questioning racial and gender stereotypes.

Between 2016 and 2018, about 24 percent of the studio’s live-action releases will feature ethnic minority leads, Disney says.

Things are changing behind the scenes too with more people of color and women directing films. But that doesn’t mean Disney is without critics on how it depicts women, people of color and LGBT people.

A look at new Disney films, stereotypes, representation and diversity.