Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, actress Auli'i Cravalho and actor Dwayne Johnson speak onstage at The World Premiere of Disneys "MOANA" at the El Capitan Theatre on November, 2016 in Hollywood, CA. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

From “Moana” to “Beauty and the Beast” and “Zootopia,” new Disney films for children are becoming more inclusive, and they’re questioning racial and gender stereotypes.

Between 2016 and 2018, about 24 percent of the studio’s live-action releases will feature ethnic minority leads, Disney says.

Things are changing behind the scenes too with more people of color and women directing films. But that doesn’t mean Disney is without critics on how it depicts women, people of color and LGBT people.

A look at new Disney films, stereotypes, representation and diversity.

  • Geena Davis Academy-award-winning actress; founder and chair of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media
  • Jim Steyer Founder and CEO, Common Sense Media
  • Aisha Harris Culture writer, Slate, host of the podcast Represent
  • Sean Griffin Professor of film and media arts, Southern Methodist University; author, "Tinker Belles and Evil Queens: The Walt Disney Company from the Inside Out"; co-author of "America on Film: Race, Class, Gender and Sexuality at the Movies"; former producer of television ads for Disney and Touchstone motion pictures
  • Chrissy Guest Assistant professor, Media Arts, Ithaca College; her film, "Beyond Ink & Paint: The Women of Animation" will be released in 2018

