An FBI investigator uses evidence flags to mark the location of items found at Alexandria, Virginia’s Eugene Simpson Field, where a gunman opened fire on Republicans practicing for a charity baseball game. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among those injured in the shooting. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump lashes out on Twitter, calling the Justice Department’s Russia probe “the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history.” Lawmakers decide to play ball, vowing not to let a gunman’s attack on Republicans at a practice stop the bipartisan charity game. And five Michigan officials are charged in the Flint water crisis. A panel of journalists joins Joshua Johnson for analysis of the week’s top national news stories.

Guests

  • Jeff Mason White House correspondent, Reuters
  • Molly Ball Staff writer, The Atlantic
  • Stephen Henderson Editorial page editor, Detroit Free Press; host of "Detroit Today" on WDET

