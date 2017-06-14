The Unkindest Cut: Theater, President Trump And The Politics Of Performing Arts
Is depicting the president as Julius Caesar fair game, or over the line?
Social media has changed the way we interact with a lot of things: television, dating and, of course, advertising.
Influencers are able to parlay a single Instagram post into as much as $50,000, and this year Forbes began releasing a Top Influencers list, acknowledging those who are at the forefront of lifestyle branding.
What risks are involved, and how has social media become social marketing?
Is depicting the president as Julius Caesar fair game, or over the line?
The GOP is working on a plan … but when will anyone see it?
Puerto Ricans are American citizens, without all the benefits of folks from the mainland. Should the U.S. treat Puerto Rico like a state, or a colony?
An age-old practice with origins in medieval times, is now gaining traction again in the United States.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus