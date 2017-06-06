Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be pulling out of the Paris climate accord. The move comes as a blow to alternative energy advocates who see green power as the most sustainable and environmentally responsible way forward.

But by many accounts, solar power is already growing. Fast. According to one report, solar jobs have grown about 17 times faster than America’s overall economy.

Given this, does it even matter that the president has decided to withdraw from the Paris agreement? Is solar power here to stay, no matter what steps the president might take?