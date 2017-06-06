Can The Democracy Survive The Internet?: Lessons From 2016
"Can democracy survive the Internet?" Why one scholar was prompted to explore that question following the 2016 U.S. election.
Divisive discourse. Trump’s tweets. “Fake news.”
The 2016 Election revealed the surprising ways the internet can shape Americans’ political views. Voters were exposed to strategically placed misinformation, propaganda posts composed by automated programs and an increased volume on hate speech and hostile political rhetoric.
Stanford law professor Nate Persily has written about this phenomenon in a journal article called “Can Democracy Survive The Internet?”
If what we saw in 2016 was just the beginning, what can we expect the next national election to be like? With all the political noise the internet is generating, can true democracy still be heard?
"Can democracy survive the Internet?" Why one scholar was prompted to explore that question following the 2016 U.S. election.
A new report suggests solar jobs have grown 17 times faster than the overall U.S. economy. But now that President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, what's the future of solar power in America?
How a late-night recording session brought an American pianist and a Cuban youth orchestra into an unusual collaboration.
The terror attack in London Saturday that killed seven people and injured 48 others was the third such incident this year in the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May [has said…
Commentscomments powered by Disqus