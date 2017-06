Most Recent Shows

A 1A Special: Putting Paris In Perspective President Trump has made his decision – and plans to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement. It's a move that places Washington at odds with virtually the entire international community.

How Restricting Abortion Access Affects Rural America In many towns, the only access to care comes from clinics that also offer abortions. As these facilities continue to be shut down, how can women's healthcare needs be addressed?

Is Missile Defense Our Best Defense? How does the US's missile defense system work? And will it work when lives are at stake?