Battling Violent Extremism: How Do You Stop An Ideology?
President Donald Trump says the world must confront extremists or, in his words, "drive them out."
Guest Host: Indira Lakshmanan
“Lynching is back in America’s headlines.” That’s how a recent op-ed in The Guardian put it, alluding to the killing of Richard Collins III, a black college student and newly commissioned Army lieutenant who was stabbed to death last week on the campus of the University of Maryland.
Officials are investigating the fatal stabbing as a possible hate crime. Sean Urbanski, the University of Maryland student charged with killing Collins, was a member of the white supremacist Facebook group, “Alt-Reich: Nation.”
The killing has echoes of past racial crimes, and it has many Americans asking: How does this still happen in 2017?
Ibram X. Kendi looks to the nation’s violent past for answers. He’s the author of “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” which won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2016.
President Trump’s proposal to cut federal spending by more than $3.6 trillion over the next decade, much of it for programs that help the poor, faces harsh criticism in Congress. We break down who benefits and who suffers under the President's budget proposal.
Saying yes or no to a sexual advance should be straightforward. How do we clarify the rules on sexual consent?
Police say they have determined the name of the attacker behind the bombing an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
