“Lynching is back in America’s headlines.” That’s how a recent op-ed in The Guardian put it, alluding to the killing of Richard Collins III, a black college student and newly commissioned Army lieutenant who was stabbed to death last week on the campus of the University of Maryland.

Officials are investigating the fatal stabbing as a possible hate crime. Sean Urbanski, the University of Maryland student charged with killing Collins, was a member of the white supremacist Facebook group, “Alt-Reich: Nation.”

The killing has echoes of past racial crimes, and it has many Americans asking: How does this still happen in 2017?

Ibram X. Kendi looks to the nation’s violent past for answers. He’s the author of “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” which won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2016.