Male and female condoms as well as help and assistance pamphlets rest on a table at the Iris House in New York City. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

A recent paper from the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law on the nonconsensual removal of condoms — called stealthing — has pushed discussions on consent further into the national conversation. Saying yes or no to a sexual advance should be straightforward. How do we clarify the rules on sexual consent?

  • Alexandra Brodsky Fellow, National Women's Law Center; co-founder, Know Your IX
  • Kristen Houser Chief Public Affairs Officer, National Sexual Violence Resource Center
  • Jackson Katz Co-founder, Mentors in Violence Prevention; president, MVP Strategies; author of "The Macho Paradox: Why Some Men Hurt Women and How All Men Can Help"
  • Shelby Chestnut Director of Community Organizing and Public Advocacy, New York City Anti-Violence Project

