"People [wrongly] think of consent as a light switch," says @azbrodsky. "You turn it on, and everything from that point is okay." — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

People focus on the "no means no" concept, says @KLEHouser. But sex isn't "a one-time negotiation. It should be okay to check in repeatedly" — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

"Men are the victims, but they're also overwhelming the perpetrators," says @jacksonkatz. "They need to be part of the conversation." — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

Media -- particularly pornography -- portrays sex to men in a way that is "often unhealthy and abusive," says @jacksonkatz. — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

LGBT people often "left out of the conversation of consent," says @shelbypearl. "The way we talk about sexual violence is very gendered." — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

Getting people to think of consent differently "has been a really long process," says @azbrodsky & it's required a lot of people to speak up — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

"Tinder did not invent rape culture," says @azbrodsky. If anything, the dating app forces people to be "more open and communicative." — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

Schools are "way behind," says @jacksonkatz. "The status quo in education is to treat sexual abuse as a criminal issue - not a social one." — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

"Many men have grown up in a culture where coercive behavior is normalized," says @jacksonkatz. "These aren't urges that we can't control." — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

If a family member insists on kissing or hugging your child, "let your child decide what he or she wants" and respect that, says @klehouser. — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017

"I don't think we normalize sex in society," says @shelbypearl. "We need comprehensive sex education for everyone, including LGBT people." — 1A (@1a) May 23, 2017