What Politicians And Pundits Get Wrong About White Working Class Voters
Law professor Joan Williams explains what the professional elite — journalists and establishment politicians — keep getting wrong about white working class voters in America.
A recent paper from the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law on the nonconsensual removal of condoms — called stealthing — has pushed discussions on consent further into the national conversation. Saying yes or no to a sexual advance should be straightforward. How do we clarify the rules on sexual consent?
Law professor Joan Williams explains what the professional elite — journalists and establishment politicians — keep getting wrong about white working class voters in America.
President Trump picks Saudi Arabia for his first official visit abroad. The U.S. has a long, controversial relationship with the House of Saud.
Turkey's president comes to Washington, but it's his bodyguards who leave a mark. Vladimir Putin says he can prove President Trump did not give secrets to Russia. And it's a pilgrimage of sorts as Donald Trump prepares to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican.
It's been another leaky week as concerns mount over secrets shared and confidences broken. On this week's Roundup of top national news stories, find out who's been saying what and who's been saying too much.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus