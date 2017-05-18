Sir Harold Evans Gets Righteous About Writing
What's the value of choosing the right word? How has the political jargon of our day muddied our sense of clear writing?
Storms are dropping record rainfall in the Midwest. Tornadoes are also appearing in parts of the country where they don’t commonly touch down. There is major damage in western Wisconsin after a massive severe storm system traveled from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes.
At the same time, several states are not getting the weather disaster aid they say they need, and the Trump administration is proposing cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
With another summer of record heat, flash floods and extreme weather possibly on the way, how well prepared are we?
Watch this Washington Post video about fatal tornadoes in Wisconsin and Oklahoma that were part of severe storms that ravaged the central United States Tuesday. The National Weather Service logged nearly 300 reports of severe weather from Texas to the Great Lakes.
What is the latest on the Russia investigation? Is Comey's memo Trump's "Smoking Gun"?
Is the country well prepared for a summer of record heat, flash floods and extreme weather?
Climate and conflict have left millions with little to no access to food in Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen.
