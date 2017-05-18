Sir Harold Evans Gets Righteous About Writing
What's the value of choosing the right word? How has the political jargon of our day muddied our sense of clear writing?
Choosing the right words can be the difference between life and death, says Sir Harold Evans.
Evans, a legendary editor knighted by the Queen of England for his service to journalism, spent a lifetime pouring over documents. He’s corrected files from reporters on the battlefield, memos by past U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and now, Evans is out with a new book that celebrates the importance of clear writing. It’s called, “Do I Make Myself Clear: Why Writing Well Matters.”
