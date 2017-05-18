Journalist Sir Harold Evans (left) and photographer Jeff Widener (right) attend TIME's 100 Most Influential Photos Of All Time Event on November 16, 2016 in New York City.

Choosing the right words can be the difference between life and death, says Sir Harold Evans.

Evans, a legendary editor knighted by the Queen of England for his service to journalism, spent a lifetime pouring over documents. He’s corrected files from reporters on the battlefield, memos by past U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and now, Evans is out with a new book that celebrates the importance of clear writing. It’s called, “Do I Make Myself Clear: Why Writing Well Matters.”

  • Sir Harold Evans British-born journalist and editor of The Sunday Times from 1967 to 1981; historian and author of the new book "Do I Make Myself Clear: Why Writing Well Matters." He was knighted for services to journalism in 2004.

