Children malnourished at various levels wait to be processed by aid workers for a UNICEF- funded health program catering to children displaced by drought, at a facility in Baidoa, Somalia. TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images

Famine is spreading in three African countries. Climate and conflict have left tens of millions with little to no access to food in South Sudan, Nigeria and Somalia. And across the Gulf of Aden, Yemen is also facing a shortage of food driven by war and the changing environment.

With 20 million people at risk, the United Nations says the shortages of food make up the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945. The UN says four billion of dollars in aide will be needed by July. Will the deadline be met? Who else is working to prevent mass starvation, and how could they do it?

Guests

  • Jeffrey Gettleman East Africa bureau chief, The New York Times; author, "Love, Africa"
  • Carolyn Miles President and chief executive officer, Save the Children
  • Njathi Kabui Organic chef, urban farmer and food activist

