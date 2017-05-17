Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reflects On A Life-Altering Friendship
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his 50-year relationship with his coach John Wooden, how he shaped his life and career.
Famine is spreading in three African countries. Climate and conflict have left tens of millions with little to no access to food in South Sudan, Nigeria and Somalia. And across the Gulf of Aden, Yemen is also facing a shortage of food driven by war and the changing environment.
With 20 million people at risk, the United Nations says the shortages of food make up the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945. The UN says four billion of dollars in aide will be needed by July. Will the deadline be met? Who else is working to prevent mass starvation, and how could they do it?
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his 50-year relationship with his coach John Wooden, how he shaped his life and career.
We live on a hackable planet. How do we stay safe?
News broke Monday afternoon that ["President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador"](https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-revealed-highly-classified-information-to-russian-foreign-minister-and-ambassador/2017/05/15/530c172a-3960-11e7-9e48-c4f199710b69_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-high_trumpintel-0504pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.cbad001cca2c) while the three met last week in the White House, according to…
Most evangelical church leaders condemn same sex relationships. But some evangelical churches and colleges are starting to have open and frank conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity. Evangelicals and rethinking LGBTQ rights and inclusion.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus