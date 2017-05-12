Guest Host: John Donvan

Protesters gather outside of Trump Tower in New York City a day after FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump.

Protesters gather outside of Trump Tower in New York City a day after FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey dominated the news this week. Guest host John Donvan and a panel of journalists discuss that and other happenings around the U.S., including the Texas governor’s ban on sanctuary cities and how Shaquille O’Neal might do as a sheriff.

Guests

  • Susan Davis Congressional correspondent, NPR
  • David Leonhardt Op-ed columnist, The New York Times; former editor, The Upshot, a New York Times website covering politics and policy
  • Abby Phillip National political reporter, Washington Post.

Watch The Roundup

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows