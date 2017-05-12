When Late Night TV Stops The Laughter
Are late night TV hosts de-prioritizing humor to push their political messages?
Guest Host: John Donvan
The controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey dominated the news this week. Guest host John Donvan and a panel of journalists discuss that and other happenings around the U.S., including the Texas governor’s ban on sanctuary cities and how Shaquille O’Neal might do as a sheriff.
Are late night TV hosts de-prioritizing humor to push their political messages?
What does the GOP health bill say about coverage for children?
Is the James Comey firing a constitutional crisis, or just a political one?
How more than a century of housing segregation has left the nation starkly divided by race.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus